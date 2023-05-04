Wait Time Hits Over 3 Hours in Disney Park on ‘Star Wars’ Day

It’s officially Star Wars Day – which means fans everywhere are flocking to their nearest galactic attraction to celebrate.

Since the opening of Star Tours in 1987, Disney has incorporated more and more Star Wars into its Parks. Its most significant additions came in 2019 with the opening of Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Disney Hollywood Studios, with Guests finally able to step aboard the Millennium Falcon and wander an alien planet alongside the likes of Kylo Ren and the Mandalorian.

Even the Parks that don’t have entire lands dedicated to Star Wars – at least not yet – feature plenty of hallmarks from a galaxy far, far away. At Disneyland Paris, Guests can blast off from Discoveryland on Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, as well as embark upon multiple space voyages on Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and come face to face with their favorite characters at Starport: A Star Wars Encounter.

Unsurprisingly, the latter is a go-to on Star Wars Day. Starport is experiencing lengthy lines today. Twitter user DLP Report shared a picture showing the wait time to meet Rey and Chewbacca as 200+ minutes.

📍 200+ minutes to meet Rey or Chewbacca at Starport – clearly there is demand for them, not just on #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/QCMsnAyPf2 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 4, 2023

There’s always huge demand for Star Wars characters in Disneyland Paris, but the hype of May 4 has clearly made Parkgoers even more keen than ever to greet some of the series’ greatest heroes. The rest of Disneyland remains nowhere near as affected, with the highest wait at the time of writing (approximately 1 p.m. in Paris) standing at 65 minutes for the classic attraction Peter Pan’s Flight.

While Disney typically doesn’t do much for Star Wars in Parks, the biggest celebration arguably happens tonight at Disneyland with Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, where Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, and a young Anakin Skywalker made surprise appearances at the last date on May 2.

Whether you’re celebrating in the Parks or at home, May the Fourth be with you.