Removed Character Finally Returns to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean

After going missing several weeks ago, an iconic character has made a return to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Last month, Inside the Magic reported on a missing animatronic at Disneland’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean. This legendary dark ride has entertained Guests for decades.

This classic water ride first opened at the Disneyland Resort in 1967 and was an instant hit. Eventually, the attraction made its way over to several other Disney Resorts, including Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Like we said earlier, a beloved animatronic went missing on this ride a few months ago, with no word on where they ended up.

Anyone who’s ever experienced Pirates of the Caribbean knows that there’s a certain shoeless pirate that was all love to point out. At the midpoint of the attraction, Guests travel along the water as pirates pillage an entire town. Eventually, Guests go under a bridge where a pirate happens to be sitting. This pirate looks disgusting and is sitting on the edge of the bridge that Guests pass under.

At some point, this guy went missing, meaning Guests have not had the opportunity to travel underneath his dirty foot for quite some time.

Guests have been reporting seeing the character back to his rightful spot at the top of the bridge, meaning Guests can once again get close to his dirty foot. Along with the return of this character, several other effects are back as well.

“As of my most recent ride (4 hours ago), im happy to say that they have added back the pirates of the Caribbean main theme to the ship attacking the fort scene. The dont be cheekin woman is back and opens the window. All of the chase scenes are working. They brought back the pirate and the stray cats. The stinky pirate is back over the bridge.”

Disney constantly works on older rides and attractions similar to Pirates of the Caribbean like Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world,” meaning you may spot something you didn’t see the last time you rode.

What’s your favorite classic Disney ride? Do you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World?