Disney Warns Guests After Rule-Breaking Continues

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Star-Lord greets Guests at Disneyland Paris with Gamora stood in the background

Credit: Disney

One Disney Resort has gone to extra lengths to ensure Guests follow the theme park’s rules and remain safe.

Disneyland Paris hotel at sunset
Credit: Disneyland Paris

In the last few years, behavior at Disneyland Paris has become quite an issue. Disney has gone to great lengths to ensure that Guests at the European Resort follow the rules, as this not only keeps them safe but other Guests and even Disney Cast Members as well.

This is not to say that Walt Disney World and Disneyland Guests don’t also get into trouble because they definitely do. In just the first half of 2023, we’ve seen Guests strip on Disney’s Skyliner and jump out of their ride vehicles. But Disneyland Paris seems to have the unique issue of Guests wanting to climb into every nook and cranny of the Resort.

Some Guests have even put themselves in danger to snag photos in the Parks.

It's A Small World - Disneyland Paris
Credit: Inside The Magic

Recently, the Disneyland Paris Resort has taken extra measures to ensure Guests at least know that they are breaking the rules when they climb onto Resort property.

On Central Plaza, Guests will now see new signs posted between show performances. These warning signs remind Guests not to climb on the stage and cause distractions. You can see these signs in a tweet shared by (@Cave0fWonders) on Twitter down below:

As you can see, signs are now in place on stage explaining what Guests should not be doing. We assume hopping onto this stage was a common enough occurrence for Disney to add these new signs on to it. Hopefully, these new signs will work and make Guests less open to hopping onto the stage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney theme park? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news!

