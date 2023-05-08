Disney Continues Work on Controversial Ride, Dismantles Entire Section

Disney is continuing to dismantle and destroy what remains of one of its most beloved, yet problematic, attractions.

Few news stories will ever be as big as Disney closing Splash Mountain. This news came as a major surprise back when Disney first revealed its plans to transform the once iconic Chickapin Hill into a new location inspired by Disney’s 2009 hit film The Princess and the Frog.

The new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, looks to be a promising addition to the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. The new attraction will be making its way to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with rumors swirling on the potential retheme of other areas to help better incorporate this new experience.

In the last few months, Disney has really ramped up the transformation of Splash Mountain. Of course, the entire attraction was drained first, with scaffolding and tarps covering most of the track. At the bottom of the drop, work seems to be finishing up, as shown in photos from (@WDWDreamfinder):

The rockwork after Drop 4 appears to have been completed. Note the cutout for ride system sensors. pic.twitter.com/ct8mQmtLJ5 — WDWDreamfinder (@WDWDreamfinder) May 7, 2023

As we stated earlier, Disney has been hard at work on transforming Splash Mountain, with some parts of the mountain remaining and others being demolished entirely. Currently, the tree at the top of the former Splash Mountain is gone. Concept art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure indicated that a giant tree would be found at the top of the new attraction, but more recent designs show that plans for this giant three have been abandoned.

You can see the current status in photos shared by Attractions Magazine:

Splash Mountain is now topless at Walt Disney World. Demolition continues to bring Tiana's Bayou Adventure to Florida. https://t.co/kZ6zrMjaaF pic.twitter.com/zFgDdd8ui0 — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) April 23, 2023

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World sometime in 2024, with Disneyland’s version following shortly after.

The version of Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?