Universal Orlando Experience Shutting Down Indefinitely

Universal Studios will be shutting down a fun and “magical” experience at its Orlando theme park very soon.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some incredible attractions and experiences, especially if you’re a fan of Harry Potter. Universal invites fans of the beloved film and book series to step into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Here, Geuists have access to tons of specially-themed rides, shops, treats, and experiences. Guests can even buy their very own magic wand in the land.

The Harry Potter-themed area is located at both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and will soon be a part of Universal’s newest addition, Epic Universe. This third theme park will be a massive expansion of the Universal Orlando Resort and is set to open in 2025.

Unfortunately, a very popular Harry Potter experience will be closing soon.

As the sun starts to set, Guests can anticipate a spectacular display of lights on Hogwarts Castle. Unfortunately, Universal has planned for this experience to close on May 9, 2023.

Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts is an incredible show that brings Guests even more of that Harry Potter magic:

Come experience a dazzling spectacle of music and lights. On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts™ pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

At the time of publishing this article, we do not know when we can expect the nighttime lights to return to the Universal Orlando Resort. May 9 also marks the official last operating day of Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

What’s your favorite part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Are you excited about Epic Universe?