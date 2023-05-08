Disney World Wait Times Drop as Guests Vanish From Parks

We are shocked at how empty the Walt Disney World Resort currently is, with wait times dropping significantly.

As we approach the busy Summer season, we took a look at the current wait times for the Walt Disney World Resort for the first week of May 2023.

At the time of writing and publishing this article, no rides or attractions have a longer wait time than 45 minutes at Magic Kingdom. Rides like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion are all hovering around 30 minutes, which is a fantastic amount of time to spend in line for some of the most legendary theme park attractions in the world.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a mere 25 minutes, meaning now is a great time to head over to Frontierland.

You can take a look at how empty Magic Kingdom currently is thanks to a video shared on Twitter:

Over at the other theme parks at Walt Disney World, it’s a similar story, with wait times being relatively low. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey at Pandora – The World of Avatar are both sitting around an hour and a half. Expedition Everest is only a 40-minute wait, with DINOSAUR sitting at 25 minutes.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the ride with the highest wait is unsurprisingly Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, with the attraction sitting at two hours. We were shocked to see that the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror only has a 30-minute wait, With Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway sitting at an hour.

EPCOT is also not very crowded, with the highest wait time going to Test Track. Frosen Ever After is also still popular today, with its wait time hitting 50 minutes.

