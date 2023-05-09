Disney Closes Beloved Haunted Mansion Ride

Unfortunately, Disney has just closed one of its most legendary and beloved theme park attractions at its Resort.

The Disney theme parks are filled to the brim with fun and exciting experiences. From classic dark rides like Pirate of the Caribbean t thrilling roller coasters like the new TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Disney Parks.

However, there are few theme park attractions more infamous than Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

The ride first opened at the Disneyland Resort in 1969. Since then, the ride has made its way to several other Disney Resorts. Haunted Mansion can be found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and of course, Disneyland Paris. However, the European version of this experience is quite different, with Disney opting to go in with a completely different direction and setting.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

The ride is notorious for how dark it is, both literally and figuratively. Disney even removed some of the more adults theming from the attraction just a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, this beloved dark ride has been closed for refurbishment.

Phantom Manor will be closed from May 8 through May 19 at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris. We are not entirely sure what the refurbishment will entail, but we’re always sad to see a classic ride go offline. Fortunately, there are plenty of other rides, attractions, and experiences to enjoy when at Disneyland Paris.

The most recent addition to the Resort is Avengers Campus, a land that s very similar to the version found at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney dark ride?