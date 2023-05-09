Universal Issues Warning On Attraction, Guests May Miss Out

Universal is now warning Guests that they may miss out on experiencing a very special and very unique attraction.

May 9, 2023, is a sad day for passionate fans of the Universal Orlando Resort. This date marks the official last operating day of Poseidon’s Fury, a legendary attraction located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The attraction first opened in 1999 and has been a cult classic among Guests ever since.

In 2023, we have to say goodbye to this very special and unique experience, and while it may be sad to see it go, we’re excited to see how Universal replaces this attraction.

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort today were given special wristbands if they wanted to experience this attraction, allowing the final hours of operation to go as smoothly as possible. However, Universal is warning Guests they may not get to experience it.

Guests visiting will see new signs laid out in the Park notifying them that they may miss out on experiencing this attraction during its final hours:

Poseidon’s Fury may be closing early today due to capacity! #UniversalOrlando pic.twitter.com/sw0bUoDplZ — ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) May 9, 2023

It’s not surprising that Posieond’s Fury will be incredibly busy today, with Guests rushing to experience it one last time.

This is not the only thing changing at the Universal Orlando Resort, with Epic Universe on the rise. This third Park is set to open in 2025 and will be a huge addition to Universal Studios in Florida.

This new Park will be home to a new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as SUPER NIMTENDO WORLD. This Mario-centric land first opened at Universal Studios Japan before making its way to America at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Are you sad to see this attraction go? What do you hope to see replace it?