Legendary Disney Attraction Finally Gets Reopening Date

One of Disneyland’s most exciting and iconic ventures in theme park entertainment will be returning very soon.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some of Disney’s most beloved theme park rides and attractions of all time. Located in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort is made up of two Parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Both of these Parks contain some incredible rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and the entirety of Avengers Campus, just to name a few.

However, few Disney rides are as iconic and legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. Opening way back in 1959, Matterhorn Bobsleds was Disneyland‘s first roller coaster, and while it’s certainly dated, this coaster still remains impressive to this day.

The ride takes Guests on the famous “Swiss Alps” as they weave, bob and turn, dodging a few mysterious creatures along the way. The ride is one of the many centerpieces of Disneyland and has provided millions of Guests with an unforgettable, thrilling, and sometimes even “back-breaking” experience.

Walt Disney World’s Expedition Everest is a sort of “spiritual successor” to Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds, with both rides taking Guests through a snow-covered mountain. Both rides also feature a ferocious Yeti that takes swipes at Guests.

Matterhorn Bobsleds closed back in April of 2023, and at the time of its closure, we had no idea when the legendary attraction would be returning to Disneyland Park. According to the official Disneyland website, Matterhorn Bobsleds will be returning on June 2, with the final day of the refurbishment being June 1. This means Guests will have to wait for just one more month until they can once again experience this classic Disney theme park roller coaster.

What’s your favorite Disneyland ride? Do you prefer dark rides or roller coasters?