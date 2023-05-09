Historic Universal Studios Attraction Closes Permanently

Universal will shut down one of its longest-standing attractions forever.

Fireworks in the night sky
Holidays at Universal Orlando

Over the last few decades, the Universal Orlando Resort has shuttered quite a few legendary attractions at its two theme parks. The most notable closures would have to be Kongrontation or Jaws, two rides that Guests now consider some of Universal’s best. Disaster! was another beloved theme park ride that was closed to make way for newer and “more exciting” experiences.

Of course, these closures allow for the Resort and theme parks to expand. In recent years, the Universal Orlando Resort has added some truly incredible rides and attractions to its collection, with both Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure being considered some of the best in the country.

Unfortunately, this trend is continuing with the closure of another historic experience at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Credit: Universal Orlando

Poseidon’s Fury is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and is a very unique experience. First opening in 1999, the attraction is all about water. It’s not really a ride or a static show but an immersive experience Guests can enjoy. However, May 9, 2023, marks the official last operating day of the experience, meaning Guests only have a few hours left with the attraction.

At this time, no word has been given on what will replace the attraction, but rumors have swirled, suggesting the entire Lost Continent area of the theme park could be redone.

Outside of this closure, the Universal Orlando Resort is expanding in big ways. For those who may not know, Universal is currently working on Epic Universe, a third theme park at the Orlando location. This massive new expansion will bring in several new properties and franchises to Universal Studios, as well as a version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

