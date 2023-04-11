Islands of Adventure Restaurant Final Relic of Lost Continent

As the announcement broke this morning that Poseidon’s Fury, located in Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure theme park, would be closing for good next month, speculation began running rampant online. Many people questioned why the attraction would be closing when it was just refurbished last year while many others have already suggested ways for the Park to retheme it.

The attraction is located in the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure, an area that features several Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences including dining, shopping, and immersion. One of the most well-known places inside the Lost Continent is the Mythos Restaurant, which has received the award of “World’s Best Theme Park Restaurant” for several years. It opened with the rest of the area, and the Park, in 1999 and is one of two full-service restaurants in Islands of Adventure.

The restaurant offers a full-service sit-down style experience with a variety of American and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The restaurant is highly detailed and immersive, with diners seated around the inside of a rocky cavern with waterfalls and a mythical sense of ambiance. The restaurant often has quite a wait for Guests without a reservation, and offers the most “exotic” dining experience within the Universal Parks.

With the imminent closure of Poseidon’s Fury, Mythos will be the last major experience located in the Lost Continent. The entire area is heavily themed towards a mystical mythological design, so the area itself won’t lose its theming just yet, but it’s left many fans wondering just how long Mythos and the Lost Continent have left. Speculations have started to fly, with many saying that the area no longer fits within the Universal Parks as they’ve started to incorporate more IP-based attractions and areas.

Some have suggested it’ll be another Harry Potter themed area, while others say a Legends of Zelda area could be next after the success of the Super Mario Bros. (2023) movie and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD area of Universal Studios Hollywood. Whatever direction Universal takes, the closure of Poseidon’s Fury marks the last operating attraction in the Lost Continent, which doesn’t seem hopeful for Mythos or the rest of the area.

