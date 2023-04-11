Say Goodbye to Universal’s Most ‘Meh’ Attraction

Today, Universal Orlando Resort announced the permanent closure of one of its attractions, and devastated fans have taken to social media and beyond to say, “Oh,” “That’s still open?” and “Wait, is that that giant building near Mythos?”

Yes, your vague memories of a large attraction facade somewhere in Universal Islands of Adventure are correct. Today, it was announced that Poseidon’s Fury would be closing its doors on May 10, and the last group of adventurers would get to experience it on May 9.

In case you haven’t guessed by now, fans are not too sad about Poseidon’s Fury closing for good. This special effects show and walkthrough attraction opened with the Park in 1999 and takes Guests on a journey through the ancient temple of Poseidon, guided by Taylor, a live representative from the Global Discovery Group. Many Guests are floored by the sheer scale and grandeur of Poseidon’s Fury’s facade, but unfortunately, the experience inside does not match the exterior.

As Guests journey into the temple, they’re met with the attraction’s most show-stopping scene – a giant water vortex, 40 feet long and 18 feet in diameter, with giant nozzles shooting water up to 100 mph in order to have it crest along the tunnel’s circumference and not drop onto unsuspecting Guests. It’s truly one of the best sights to be had at the whole Resort, but unfortunately, that’s where most of the magic ends.

The rest of the attraction is jumbled, nonsensical, and ultimately not a lot of fun for Guests. While the special effects were definitely cool when the attraction opened in 1999, the theme park technology of today makes Poseidon’s Fury look like a low-budget haunted house. The show is also incredibly corny, with Taylor’s dialogue and acting written to be WAY over-the-top, and a finale with the titular god facing off against a villain named Lord Darkenon… no guesswork required there. The show is also frequently plagued with technical glitches and often operates only seasonally.

So what’s next for the area? Rumors have swirled for years of the entire Lost Continent being gutted in favor of a Harry Potter expansion, perhaps highlighting the Forbidden Forest (which is already featured in the adjacent Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure) or the spinoff series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Even if the Wizarding World is not in the cards, it may be curtains for the Lost Continent anyway, as with the closure of Poseidon’s Fury, the land retains no defining features other than the well-received Mythos restaurant. Considering the ride’s destruction would free up approximately 325,000 square feet, though, whatever is coming is going to be big.