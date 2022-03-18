6 Beloved Universal Attractions That Could Be Demolished

There’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort.

From all-new thrill rides like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to epic shows like The Bourne Stuntacular to magical experiences in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and everything in between, Universal Orlando Resort has something for everyone young and old.

Right now, Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of construction what will be the largest Universal Park in the world once completed in the Epic Universe.

The Epic Universe, located about a 10-minute drive from where all the action currently resides, will feature many new and exciting lands, including a Super Nintendo World.

While much of the construction projects with Universal Orlando Resort will center around Epic Universe until the theme park opens in 2025, there are still other attractions that may be due for an update or complete overhaul altogether.

Here’s a look at six current Universal Orlando attractions that may be gone soon.

1. Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone

Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, located in Universal Studios Florida, is a beloved area that allows Universal Guests a chance to unwind and enjoy some time playing together as a family in the midst of a busy day usually filled with crowds.

Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone currently offers four different attractions and experiences: DreamWorks Destination, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland, and Curious George Goes To Town.

DreamWorks Destination— a meet and greet that includes fan-favorite characters from beloved movies like Madagascar (2005), Trolls (2016), Kung Fu Panda (2008), and others– just recently replaced A Day in the Park with Barney, a show that had been a part of the theme park for nearly three decades.

Universal Orlando’s official description for DreamWorks Destination reads:

Strike a Pose & Dance With Your Favorite DreamWorks Characters Madagascar. Trolls. Puss in Boots. Kung Fu Panda. Many of DreamWorks Animation’s most popular characters are appearing together in a fun, interactive experience at Universal Orlando. Dance with them. Strike a pose with them. And enjoy it all in air-conditioned comfort. It’s a meet & greet like no other.

However, there have been rumors for at least a couple of years now that the KidZone could be due for a complete overhaul in the near future, with new IPs replacing Woody Woodpecker, Curious George, and Fievel just as DreamWorks replaced Barney.

While the cartoons are beloved, they are becoming outdated with the next generation.

While the playground area will likely remain intact, what we could see is new theming and, perhaps, some updated equipment in these areas.

Both Fievel’s Playland and Curious George Goes To Town have water areas for kids and adults alike to enjoy and there’s also the Man with the Yellow Hat’s Ball Factory located at the back of Curious George Goes To Town where Guests can have fun throwing, collecting, and shooting foam balls.

Nothing has been confirmed about what the retheming might look like when the time comes, but it would seem that the area is due for an update at some point in the future.

2. Toon Lagoon

Similar to the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, Toon Lagoon features two beloved cartoons that are, unfortunately, no longer familiar IPs with the new generation.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls have been staples in Universal’s Islands of Adventure since the theme park opened in 1999.

Universal’s official description of Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls reads:

Plan to Get Very, Very Wet. Part roller coaster, part water flume, this ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

Universal’s official description of Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges reads:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked. Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

The two beloved water rides have undergone scheduled maintenances and they’ve continued to stick around, but that doesn’t mean they’ll continue to be part of the future plans. It likely shouldn’t be expected for Universal to do a complete overhaul of a land until Epic Universe is open, but Toon Lagoon may be one of the first areas they look once the massive project is completed.

With DreamWorks expected to be a part of the Epic Universe, the portfolio from the animation studio likely won’t be used in a Toon Lagoon retheme, but there are others such as Illumination with The Secret Life of Pets (2016) and Sing (2016) that could be used, or even a Nickelodeon theming with Spongebob Square-Pants.

3. The Lost Continent

The Lost Continent has been rumored to be rethemed for quite some time and it seems the land was revived with the recent reopening of Poseidon’s Fury.

The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad has been cut and, as of now, Poseidon’s Fury, The Talking Mystic Fountain, and Mythos– the beloved theme park restaurant– are the only attractions or experiences in the land.

Universal’s official description of Poseidon’s Fury reads:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure. Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

While The Lost Continent will likely remain intact until Epic Universe is completed, there were no major updates to Poseidon’s Fury to make anyone think the attraction is set for the next decade and Universal could begin to look at viable options for what to do with the area.

There are rumors it could be an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but nothing has been confirmed.

If The Lost Continent is one day transformed into a new land, we’d like to see Universal move the Mystical Talking Fountain to Port of Entry at the entrance of Universal’s Islands of Adventure to keep that unique experience alive.

4. Fast & Furious: SuperCharged

Fast & Furious: SuperCharged, located at Universal Studios Florida, is one of the newer attractions to hit Universal Orlando Resort.

The attraction opened just seven years ago, in 2015, but it has quickly become one of the most hated experiences in the Universal Parks.

Universal’s official description of Fast & Furious: SuperCharged reads:

Join The Family. Join The Ride. Join the crew for an immersive Fast & Furious experience. Step into an amazing re-creation of the crew’s headquarters filled with actual movie props and supercharged vehicles you’ve only seen on the big screen. Ride along with Dom, Letty, Hobbs and Roman on a street chase in the middle of the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious blockbuster films.

Universal fans have called the ride “cheaply done” and a “copy-cat version of Kong: Skull Island.” With so many bashing the attraction, it wouldn’t be surprising for Universal to look at potential replacements in the future.

Once Epic Universe is completed, Fast & Furious: SuperCharged would be a decade old and that may give an “out” for Universal to look at retheming the attraction altogether.

Keep in mind that Fast & Furious: SuperCharged took over the space where Disaster! A Major Motion Production and JAWS once resided, so if fans remain upset, this might be one where Universal Orlando looks to make things right the second time around.

5. MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack

No one wants to see MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack go anywhere. However, there is something to be said about its technology and what might come in the future.

The attraction opened in 2000, making it 22 years old and still going strong. However, if you’ve been to Universal Orlando enough times, you know that this attraction has always been subject to breakdowns and interruptions. Far too many times, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack ends up closing temporarily throughout a regular day as Universal Team Members work to fix a problem. This has been happening basically since the attraction opened.

As the technology continues to grow older, Universal Orlando may have no other choice than to update the attraction.

While a full retheme may not be likely, we could see a major refresh. Perhaps characters from some of the newer Men In Black movies could be introduced– of course while keeping Will Smith– and certain elements of the ride could be updated mechanically to ensure it is able to stick around for an even longer time.

All that being said, it’s not completely out of the question that Universal may look to completely retheme the attraction at some point in the future but we shouldn’t expect this to happen anytime soon.

Universal Orlando’s official description of MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack reads:

Wipe Out the Scum of the Universe. New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

6. Jurassic Park River Adventure

One of the most classic rides remaining at Universal Orlando Resort is Jurassic Park River Adventure.

The beloved attraction opened in 1999 when Universal’s Islands of Adventure made its debut and is still a fan-favorite today.

While the ‘river adventure’ portion of the attraction isn’t going anywhere, the part that could change is Jurassic Park. We’ve seen Jurassic World attractions spring up at other Universal Parks across the world, including Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster just recently opened and while it seems Jurassic Park River Adventure is safe for the time being, you’ve got to believe that technology is likely to be replaced at the attraction at some point in the future.

If you’ve ridden Jurassic Park River Adventure recently, you can attest to the fact that much of the technology– while beloved– is beginning to become outdated. Things like the video seen on television monitors in the line queue to the television monitors you see once inside the Raptor Containment area to some of the animatronics themselves, the ride is going to be due for a refresh at some point.

If Universal elects to refresh the attraction, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them eventually drop the ‘Jurassic Park‘ name and instead name the attraction after the ‘Jurassic World‘ IP.

Universal’s official description of Jurassic Park River Adventure reads:

It’s Lunchtime and You’re on the Menu. One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

Current Universal Orlando Resort Attractions Under Construction

Here’s a look at the current projects Universal Orlando is undertaking.

Epic Universe

The Epic Universe is set to be Universal’s largest theme park in the world when finished. The theme park is set to open in 2025 and will feature a Super Nintendo World. While Universal has not confirmed any other attractions for the Park, DreamWorks Animation– including a How To Train Your Dragon roller coaster– is rumored to be a part of the Epic Universe, and there are widely-speculated rumors that there will be a Classic Monsters Land and an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

In addition, Universal is set to construct three new hotels near the Epic Universe. One hotel will be located at the back of the Park while two others will be across the street with special access.

Revenge of the Mummy (Universal Studios Florida)

Revenge of the Mummy, the popular dark coaster that shut down in January, will remain closed for the month of March. As we’ve previously reported, Revenge of the Mummy is undergoing massive refurbishments and will be closed until late summer 2022. At this point, Universal Orlando has not announced if we’ll see a retheme, but there are some rumors that major changes are coming to the attraction. Some have shared rumors the ride could become a Universal Classic Monsters attraction, but with the Classic Monsters expected to be included in the all-new Epic Universe when it opens, this probably isn’t the case.

Caro-Seuss-el (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

The Caro-Seuss-el has been closed indefinitely now for over a year and will continue to be closed for the foreseeable future. The attraction is undergoing major refurbishments as it was reported it had roof issues. Right now, there is a large gray cover around the attraction, but no reopening date has been set.

Universal Orlando Resort Hotel Bus Loop

The final major project being undertaken by Universal Orlando currently is its update of the bus loop where Universal Orlando Resort hotel Guests are dropped off and picked up at Universal’s CityWalk. The bus loop is nearly completed, just in time for summer crowds.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Outside of Diagon Alley, Universal Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

What Universal Orlando Resort attraction would you like to see updated? Let us know in the comments.

