Universal Fans Say Resort Is Losing Money Not Having More ‘Harry Potter’

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions and experiences, but what draws millions from all around the world each year is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter resides in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the two are connected together by the Hogwarts Express, which can be ridden by Guests who possess a Park-to-Park ticket.

In Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, Guests can experience Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, as well as many unique experiences like Ollivanders Wand Shop and The Leaky Cauldron. At Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can take in the magical sight of Hogwarts and enjoy rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

While Universal Orlando Resort already has two lands devoted to the Wizarding World, some fans believe the Resort is losing out on money by not having more Harry Potter.

In a recent Reddit thread, User U/Holiday-Dragonfly811 shared they believe Universal Orlando could rival Walt Disney World Resort’s controversial Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel with a Harry Potter-themed Resort.

“I, along with many others, have not been fans of the current Star Wars universe and the way things are heading,” the user said. “But we would pay for a Harry Potter experience. Their new hotel is cool, but lacks a lot that Universal has already been able to do in the parks. With magic moments around the parks, spells, food, entertainment, etc.”

U/KingHarambeRIP said there are endless possibilities when it comes to a Harry Potter hotel experience.

“A Hogwarts live action hotel experience akin to the Star Wars hotel would be amazing. Start with a Sorting Hat experience followed by a feast at dinner. The hotel rooms can in corridors connected by a house common room where some story events take place. Each family gets a schedule of classes and list of people to meet. There can be a house cup element too based on story participation and choices guests make.”

From using your wand to open up the hotel room to uniquely-themed buses to transport Guests to and from the Wizarding World, and much more, it does seem that a Harry Potter hotel could be a major draw for Universal Orlando Resort.

While Universal Orlando has not confirmed anything, it does seem that more Harry Potter will be coming in the future. The Wizarding World is rumored to be expanding into the Epic Universe when it opens in 2025.

Universal also has plans to build three new hotels near the Epic Universe, including one that will be located at the back of the Park. At this point, none are expected to be themed towards Harry Potter, however.

Are you planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort soon?

