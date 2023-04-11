Speculation Rises as Universal Attraction Closes Forever

Earlier this morning, Universal Orlando Resort announced the closure of one of its beloved attractions (I use that word because although the ride did not sit well with most Fans, it will still be missed by most folks), Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure.

The ride is a walk-through show attraction featured inside the Lost Continent. The ride is set to close on May 10, with the final day to ride the attraction being May 9.

Universal geeks and fans took to Twitter to try and solve the mystery shrouded over what will replace this attraction, which covers nearly 2,100 feet of Universal property, making up seven and a half acres of the Lost Continent plot.

I want to be honest and open and say now that this article is purely speculative, and nothing is set in stone. Soon, however, Universal will announce what will replace this enormous piece of land.

So, let’s dig into what fans, industry insiders, and others are saying about what could replace Poseidon’s Fury.

But let’s also explore the troubled history of this somewhat classic Universal attraction. Let’s get into it!

Poseidon’s Fury: Universal’s Troubled Attraction

As mentioned above, Poseidon’s Fury is a walk-through attraction where Guests enjoy a live show with special effects as they tour through a mythic undersea temple, interrupted by Ancient Greek Gods clashing for power.

The ride opened to the public in May 1999, nearly 24 years ago. The ride uses over 200 individual flame effects and could cycle Guests rather quickly, making the waiting time in line manageable.

What Guests and fans loved the most about the ride was the queue. It’s not a question that Poseidon’s Fury had one of the best ride queues ever. The temple loomed over you as you entered through the main line. The scenery and water features truly made you feel like you were going through an ancient temple from long ago.

But the attraction did face several problems over the years. For instance, the ride had just undergone a MAJOR refurbishment, and it took Universal nearly ten months to re-open it to the public.

But even then, the ride still experienced problems with the attraction features. Just recently, Poseidon’s Fury had undergone yet another refurb, where the ride was closed for a little over a week back in February. After all this trouble with refurbishment after refurbishment, it looks like Universal has given up on this classic attraction and is moving forward with something new.

What could be replacing this beloved attraction now that the ride is set to close in a month? Let’s speculate together and have some fun with it.

What Could Be Replacing Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure?

Do I have any indications of what could be replacing this attraction? Nope. I honestly have zero ideas besides what I wish would go in place of this ride. It would be cool if they did something Lord of the Rings related. Rumors have been spilled across the nerdverse regarding Universal possibly seeking to gain the rights to create a LOTR-inspired land at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Again, this is all purely speculative, and I have no insider knowledge on this matter—just wishful thinking from a LOTR nerd. Now, let’s look at what others had to say on Twitter about what could be replacing Poseidon’s Fury.

Tim (@thetimtracker on Twitter) recently posted a tweet asking the public what they thought could be replacing this attraction. Here’s what they said:

It’s going to be another Harry Potter attraction. I’m not a big Harry Potter fan but, Forbidden Forest would be cool big enough for a walk through attraction and area for a dark ride with dementors. It’s a brilliant idea please use it @UniversalORL — BelievableTruths? (@BelievableTruth) April 11, 2023

Of course, Harry Potter was easily mentioned as this might be the most likely contender for this attraction replacement speculation. Let’s see what else:

I felt like the whole area needs a re theme it doesn’t really fit in anymore I think personally — kirky (@Ryankirky15) April 11, 2023

I agree. If they’re going to retheme the ride, then doesn’t that mean the entire Lost Continent must also be rethemed? What do you guys think? (comment below) Let’s keep speculating:

😢😢😢 I love this attraction! Super sad to see it go, but I would absolutely love to see Hyrule from Zelda, or the very least another life performance. The team members are what make this experience so special. — Kasper (@kasper_redghost) April 11, 2023

Another great point is that most people want a Zelda sort of theming, but with the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD being built for Epic Universe, would that be okay?

A brand new Jaws attraction — Darren Hanna (@buddyex) April 11, 2023

What’s the speculation of a new Universal ride without the mention of the classic OG attractions? One can only imagine, though.

Still, all these ideas are great, and speculation is fun. But Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusment on Twitter) makes a good point:

Our analysis from this mornings news of Poseidon’s Fury closing:

The Lost Continent in Islands Of Adventure doesn’t have much time left.

As of May 9th, the area will have zero operational attractions.

1/2@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/NxojmZN40z — 🎉Orlando Amusement🎉 (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 11, 2023

What are your thoughts on this ride closing down? Let us know in the comments below and let us know what you think will replace this attraction.

My final speculative thoughts? What about expanding the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World land? Hmm…

