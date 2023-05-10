Disney Forced to Stop Selling Alcohol on Cruise Ships

Disney will now be forced to abide by new rules regarding the selling and purchasing of alcohol on its cruise ships.

When you think of going on a cruise, you probably think of a few things first:

What is there to do? Where will we go? What is there to drink?

For many, that third question may be one of the more important ones. Sure, a Disney Cruise may have tons of activities, shows, movies, and games to enjoy, but for many, the ideal cruise vacation involves sitting by the pool and relaxing with a drink in your hand.

While many may see Disney as a “family-friendly” company first, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of thought going into experiences for adults as well.

A Disney Cruise is certainly not a “dry” one, with bars and lounges hanging around every corner of the ship. However, a new rule may throw a kink into your vacation.

When cruise ships dock at Grand Cayman, they must follow new rules regarding the selling of alcohol. Guests were informed of this new rule on their Disney Cruise Line app.

This new rule was revealed in a tweet by Travel Blogger Dani (@thisfloridalife):

I deleted my previous tweet as it was worded poorly. There is a new law for Grand Cayman for selling alcohol on board cruise ships. Only one bar sells alcohol while in Grand Cayman waters. Cove Bar at the adult pool. My apologies for any confusion caused pic.twitter.com/mUorvEcO2N — Dani | ThisFloridaLife (@thisfloridalife) May 10, 2023

This new rule affects most of the bars on the ship, with the exception of Cove Bar, which is located in the adult area on the main top deck of the ship. We do not know the reasoning behind these new rules, but hopefully, you will go into your Disney Cruise a little more prepared now.

Disney owns and operates five different cruise ships currently, with two more on the way.

The Disney Wish is Disney’s newest operating cruise ship. The Disney Treasure will begin sailing in 2023. The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it.

