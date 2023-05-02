Disney Cruise Halted Amid Medical Emergency

Passengers were quickly informed about a medical emergency aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, forcing the itinerary to be put on hold.

As you may already know, Disney offers more than just theme parks. Guests wanting to explore more of the world can do so with Disney’s impressive fleet of cruise ships.

Disney owns and operates five ships currently, with two more on the way. Unfortunately, it’s not all been “smooth sailing” for one ship.

Guests aboard the Disney Wish were notified that the ship would be making an unexpected trip back to Port Canaveral for a medical emergency. No information was given on what kind of emergency this was. This marks the third issue regarding transportation that the shi has had this week.

The captain of the Disney Wish assured Guests that the emergency would not affect the timing of any other port stops during this trip.

The Disney Wish is returning to Port Canaveral for a medical emergency. However, the Captain just advised the change should not impact the timing of any other port stops. Sending healing thoughts to the passenger and their family.

There have been no further updates regarding the emergency situation. Our thoughts are with those affected.

It’s been rough sailing for the Disney Wish, with the ship also encountering some technical difficulties earlier this week. Passengers were notified Saturday that the ship would not be able to leave Nassau to head to Castaway Cay due to “technical issues.”

The ship was delayed even further the following day due to inclement weather.

As we stated earlier, the Disney Wish is Disney’s newest operating cruise ship, with two more on the way. The Disney Treasure will begin sailing in 2023. The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream , which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it.

