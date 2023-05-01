DeSantis Losing Support Amid Disney’s Bombshell Lawsuit

in Walt Disney World

Luke Dammann 2 Comments
During a meeting held to discuss the lawsuit settled against Gov. DeSantis, one concerned member spoke out.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board held a meeting Monday morning to discuss the lawsuit filed by Disney against Gov. Ron DeSantis last month. This lawsuit came a few weeks after Disney lost control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, something Gov. DeSantis had been eying for quite some time.

Now that the district is in the state’s control, Gov. DeSantis has teased quite a few big changes could be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding areas.

However, Gov. DeSantis may not be as popular as he once was, with one concerned Disney Vacation Club owner speaking up at the meeting.

Below is a video recording of the one and only public comment made at the meeting:

The only public comment during today’s meeting was from a Disney Vacation Club owner who is upset about increased taxes. “I was for DeSantis until he started this stupid war.”

The member calls the battle between DeSantis and Disney “stupid” and states Gov. DeSantis has lost all support for him. In the last few weeks, DeSantis has teased several changes he’d like to make at Walt Disney World, including increasing taxes as well as altering the way Disney operates its Monorail service.

The Florida Gov. also alluded to building a new state prison right next to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What do you think about Gov. Ron DeSantis? Will you be keeping up on the development between Florida and Walt Disney World?

