DeSantis’ Team Plans Emergency Meeting to Discuss Disney Lawsuit

DeSantis’ team has scheduled a meeting to discuss the fierce lawsuit settled against him by The Walt Disney Company.

Following the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, Florida Gov. has found himself at the center of a fiery lawsuit. Walt Disney Parks & Resorts filed the lawsuit last week, which targets Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as his personally-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board.

After taking control of the district, Gov. DeSantis laid out several plans and ideas that spooked Disney Guests around the world. Firstly, DeSantis teased building a new state prison right next to Walt Disney World. Secondly, DeSantis explained that major changes could be coming to Disney World’s Monorail, as well as the rides and attractions that reside in all of the Parks at the Orlando Resort.

The new lawsuit complains that the board’s actions were “orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech” and “Now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

In response to this lawsuit, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is conducting a board meeting Monday morning. This meeting will take place at 9:30, May 1, 2023.

The meeting agenda was revealed by reporter Scott Gustin who shared the information on Twitter. You will notice that there’s only one item on the agenda, which is to discuss the lawsuit filed against Gov. DeSantis by The Walt Disney Company.

“Board discussion and direction to litigation counsel and authorization to defend District officials sued in official capacities,” states the only line item on the sheet. The most recent update on the lawsuit involved the Federal Judge dropping out.

Only time will tell what happens between Florida and Disney, but things are certainly heating up.

What do you think about Disney’s lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis?