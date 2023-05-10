Closed Universal Attraction Already Being Removed From Park

A cult-classic attraction shut down for good recently, with Universal already hard at work on removing it from the Park.

As many of you already know, May 9, 2023, marked the official last operating day of Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This attraction had become a cult classic over the years, first opening to Guests in 1999. It was a sad day for many, as Poseidon’s Fury is unlike anything else at the Universal Orlando Resort.

News first broke of the attraction closing earlier this year, and we were incredibly sad to see it go. However, it seems Universal is ready to remove it from the Park.

New photos reveal that Universal is already hard at work on removing certain elements of the attraction:

The backwards facing side of the Poseidon’s Fury sign has already been removed 😱 pic.twitter.com/d95f3eGTOE — Theme Park Shark 🎢🦈 (@ThemeParkShark) May 9, 2023

As you can see, part of the massive Poseidon’s Fury entrance sign has already been removed, indicating the dismantling of the attraction may not take long at all. At this time, Universal has remained quiet on what will be replacing this attraction, though rumors have swirled about the entire Lost Continent area being rethemed.

Nothing has been confirmed however, so it’s best to keep your expectations in check.

Currently, Universal is also hard at work on its third theme park in Orlando, Florida. This new addition is called Epic Universe and will house dozens of new and exciting rides and attractions for Guests to enjoy. Here, Guests will find a new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This massive new Park is set to open in the summer of 2025 and we could not be more excited to experience it when it finally opens to Guests.

Will you miss Poseidon’s Fury? What’s your favorite attraction at Universal Studios in Florida?