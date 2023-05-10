Bob Iger Says Disney Theme Park Expansions Are Incoming

Disney CEO Bob Iger had some very exciting things to say at Disney’s earnings call. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

At today’s Q2 earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger teased the development of future theme park expansions. “And we have a number of other growth and expansion opportunities at our parks… and we are closely evaluating where it makes the most sense to direct future investments,” stated Iger.

You heard it from the man himself, Disney is “closely evaluating” where to expand next, and we could not be happier to hear this news!

Obviously, these statements are quite vague, but it’s incredibly exciting to hear Iger talk about future expansions. In other Q2 earnings news, the Disney theme parks brought in over $7 billion in revenue, beating estimations by a considerable amount.

At last year’s Disney D23 Expo, Disney teased several exciting projects, including franchises and brands like Marvel and Avatar. Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, informed audience members that Disney was toying with the idea of completely overhauling DinoLand U.S.A. at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. This land allows Guests to take a trip back in time and learn about prehistoric life.

Concept art of the overhaul showed an entirely new land featuring Moana and Zootpia-themed experiences, rides, and attractions. We would be incredibly sad to see this opening-day land go extinct, especially when considering this overhaul may mean the permanent closure of DINOSAUR, one of Disney’s scariest and most adrenaline-pumping attractions.

However, as a Disney Parks fan, you have to be prepared to say goodbye in order for them to grow, change and evolve.

What do you hope to see at the Disney theme parks? D you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic!