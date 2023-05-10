Disney Dominates With Theme Parks, Brings in Billions in Revenue

The Walt Disney Company is posting some impressive numbers, beating its expectations on the theme park side of its business.

The Walt Disney Company has just revealed its earnings for Q2 of 2023. The Disney theme parks themselves earned an impressive $7.78 billion, coming in above the estimated $7.67 billion. It’s important to remember this figure included Parks, Experiences, and Products, meaning this revenue stream is not just theme park tickets.

Over the years, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts have become increasingly expensive, nearing a point that locks out a lot of families. However, Guests still pour into the Parks by the thousands each month, which makes sense when looking at the recent additions to each Resort.

At Walt Disney World, Guests can enjoy the new TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. This futuristic experience allows Guests to step into “The Grid” and embark on a thrilling race. Guests can also experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, the Parks’ first-ever roller coaster.

At Disneyland, Guests can now ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runwayway Railway, a trackless dark ride that we first saw open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, things were not so great on Dsney’s streaming platform Disney+, with the service losing around four million subscribers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger teased several new and exciting things are still to come at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with one of the more surprising announcements being a new Avatar-themed experience. As many of you may already know, Disney’s Animal Kingdom features Pandora – The World of Avatar, allowing Guests to step into the world of Pandora from James Cameron’s films.

No one expected Avatar to make its way to the West Coast in any meaningful way, but Iger promised this experience was one to get excited about.

