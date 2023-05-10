Disney Loses 4 Million Subscribers on Its Streaming Platform

Disney’s popular streaming service may be losing steam, with the company reporting a major drop in subscribers.

As part of The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 earnings report of 2023, the company is reporting a major loss on its streaming platform. Disney+ reportedly lost a total of four million subscribers in Q2 of 2023. This does not bode well for Disney, especially when considering this downward trend that started back in its Q1 earnings report.

This may come as a surprise, especially when considering just how popular Disney+ has proven to be. Only time will tell how the streaming service performs in the long run. Disney+ is the go-to place to watch all of your favorite classic Disney films and television shows, as well as all things Marvel and Star Wars.

This drop reportedly stemmed from Disney+ Hotstar, which is a service offered in India and other parts of Southeast Asia. In 2022, Disney lost rights to Indian Premier League (IPL), which led to the service losing 3.8 million subscribers in quarter one, as we previously mentioned.

Season three of The Mandalorian, which is arguably the most popular series on the entire platform, premiered in March and proved to be incredibly popular.

Fans also clung to Andor, the newest venture into the Star Wars universe, with the final episode of its first season ending in November 2022. The Simpsons has also proved to be incredibly big for Disney+.

On the theme park side of things, The Walt Disney Company is posting some incredible numbers and outpacing predictions. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products earned over $7 billion in revenue, coming in well above initial estimations.

Do you use Disney+? What are your thoughts on Disney’s streaming platform? Stay tuned here at Inside the magic for all your Disney news coverage!