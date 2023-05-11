Gov. DeSantis Is Officially Going After Disney Word’s Monorail

Following the introduction of an amendment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially coming after Disney’s Monorail.

Since the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District earlier this year, tensions between Florida and The Walt Disney Company have hit an all-time high. With several lawsuits in the air, the relationship between Mickey Mouse and the Sunshine State may be permanently strained.

These tensions can mostly be attributed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ heated threats toward Disney, threats that have seen him target Walt Disney World property.

DeSantis once teased the idea of building more state prisons on Walt Disney World property now that the state of Florida is n control of the district. DeSantis also teased that Guests would start paying higher taxes as well as fees as they traveled the roads on the massive Orlando property.

One of the most vicious changes came in the form of inspections of Walt Disney World transportation, like its iconic Monorail service. Earlier this year, Florida legislators filed an amendment that targeted Disney’s Monorail system in Walt Disney World. This came days after a press conference held by Gov. DeSantis in which he discussed the recent state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Now, Gov. DeSantis has signed that bill, which authorizes the Florida Department of Transportation to inspect Walt Disney World’s Monorail.

It’s unknown how this may change or affect the overall Guest experience at Disney World, but it’s indicative of the amount of control Gov. DeSantis seeks to have over The Mouse.

Guests can use the Monorail to traverse the Walt Disney World Resort, including multiple hotels as well as Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Disnyeland also features its own version of the Monorail, though this is completely outside Gov. DeSantis’ jurisdiction.

