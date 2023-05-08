BREAKING: Disney Files UPDATED Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis

The Walt Disney Company has shown they’re not backing down in their recent lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In fact, today, they filed an amended lawsuit after the state legislature moved to void the previously instated 30-year theme park development agreement created by the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The battle continues to escalate between Governor DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company, with no signs of either side relinquishing. Recently, in an interview with Newsmax, DeSantis proclaimed victory against the company. “At the end of the day they just have to understand — the party is over for them,” He said about Disney, regarding what he refers to as “the will of the people” in the state of Florida.

Of course, this is all in response to Disney speaking out against DeSantis’ controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which forbids teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ topics with their students in Florida schools. The state legislature also recently passed a bill that would allow the state to take custody of children who are “at risk” of receiving gender-affirming care, even those who do not reside in the state of Florida.

Disney has made their commitment to inclusivity and protection of their Cast Members clear, which launched a retaliation campaign against them by the Governor’s office, including the dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s self-governing district. The back-and-forth about the district between Disney and DeSantis has a long and complicated timeline, which you can read more about here.

The skirmish culminated with Disney suing Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members for violation of the First Amendment, alleging that the Governor’s actions were clear and obvious targeting of the company for exercising free speech.

Today, Disney amended that complaint with more direct quotes from DeSantis that point towards this retaliation. Disney’s amended complaint — read it here — opens with a DeSantis quote from last week, in which he said, “[T]his all started, of course, with our parents’ rights bill.” They also stated:

“The State’s actions over the last two weeks are the latest strikes… At the Governor’s bidding, the State’s oversight board has purported to ‘void’ publicly noticed and duly agreed development contracts, which had laid the foundation for billions of Disney’s investment dollars and thousands of jobs. Days later, the State Legislature enacted, and Governor DeSantis signed legislation rendering these contracts immediately void and unenforceable. These government actions were patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional.” “The Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop. The Governor recently declared that his team would not only “void the development agreement”—just as the State has now done, twice—but also planned “to look at things like taxes on the hotels,” “tolls on the roads,” “developing some of the property that the district owns” with “more amusement parks,” and even putting a “state prison” next to Walt Disney World. “Who knows? I just think the possibilities are endless,” he said.”

The board has moved to countersue Disney, but public opinion seems to be largely in Disney’s favor. Disney is the single largest taxpayer in the state of Florida and also the biggest employer in Central Florida.

This amendment comes mere days before the company’s next earnings call, which is scheduled for May 10.