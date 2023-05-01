DeSantis-Controlled Board Countersues Disney

After Disney Sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his board for attempting to nullify their contract, the board unanimously voted to countersue the media empire.

The whole conflict began when the company spoke out against DeSantis’ controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, an action that angered the Republican Governor. He immediately made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to institute he controlled him.

DeSantis Tries To Look Strong in Countersuit

Just this morning, everything around this battle has escalated quickly. Not only did the federal judge presiding over the case step down because of a conflict of interest, but the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board met and voted to countersue the Walt Disney Company.

“Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond,” said Board Chairman Martin Garcia.

It’s clear that the battle for Reedy Creek will continue to ramp up throughout the next year, especially with the 2024 Presidential Election looming in the distance.

