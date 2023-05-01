DeSantis-Controlled Board Countersues Disney

After Disney Sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his board for attempting to nullify their contract, the board unanimously voted to countersue the media empire.
The whole conflict began when the company spoke out against DeSantis’ controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, an action that angered the Republican Governor. He immediately made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to institute he controlled him.
DeSantis and his board have since gone to war with the most magical place on Earth with multiple vague threats, including the potential of building a prison right next to Walt Disney World. Disney swiftly responded by suing the Florida Governor, alleging that these attacks were a political effort to hurt their business.
After multiple Republicans have pulled their support from DeSantis, with some prominent GOP members calling him weak and even President Joe Biden joking that he couldn’t make fun of DeSantis at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner because Mickey Mouse beat him to it, the board has begun their next move: countersuing Disney.
DeSantis Tries To Look Strong in Countersuit
Just this morning, everything around this battle has escalated quickly. Not only did the federal judge presiding over the case step down because of a conflict of interest, but the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board met and voted to countersue the Walt Disney Company.
“Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond,” said Board Chairman Martin Garcia.
It’s clear that the battle for Reedy Creek will continue to ramp up throughout the next year, especially with the 2024 Presidential Election looming in the distance.
