DeSantis-Controlled Board Countersues Disney

Governor Ron DeSantis upset with Mickey Mouse shrugging smugly in front of the Reedy Creek Improvement District sign

Credit: Rolling Stone (Gov. DeSantis) / Disne (Mickey Mouse) / Wikimedia Commons (Reedy Creek sign)

After Disney Sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his board for attempting to nullify their contract, the board unanimously voted to countersue the media empire.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse meet and greet at at Town Square, Main Street, U.S.A, in Hong Kong Disneyland
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

The whole conflict began when the company spoke out against DeSantis’ controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, an action that angered the Republican Governor. He immediately made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to institute he controlled him.

Disney responded to DeSantnew new board by creating a contract with the former board, giving the company control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District until the last living descendent of King Charles III passed away. Currently, said descendent is two years old.
DeSantis and his board have since gone to war with the most magical place on Earth with multiple vague threats, including the potential of building a prison right next to Walt Disney World. Disney swiftly responded by suing the Florida Governor, alleging that these attacks were a political effort to hurt their business.

After multiple Republicans have pulled their support from DeSantis, with some prominent GOP members calling him weak and even President Joe Biden joking that he couldn’t make fun of DeSantis at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner because Mickey Mouse beat him to it, the board has begun their next move: countersuing Disney.

DeSantis Tries To Look Strong in Countersuit

Ron DeSantis address Disney Lawsuit
Credit: NBC News

Just this morning, everything around this battle has escalated quickly. Not only did the federal judge presiding over the case step down because of a conflict of interest, but the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board met and voted to countersue the Walt Disney Company.

“Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond,” said Board Chairman Martin Garcia.

It’s clear that the battle for Reedy Creek will continue to ramp up throughout the next year, especially with the 2024 Presidential Election looming in the distance.

