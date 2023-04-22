DeSantis’ Disney Feud Fractures Republican party

Despite his status as the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has caused division in the Republican Party over his battle against Disney.

After the Walt Disney Company spoke out against Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been waging war on Disney. Not only has he attempted to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a move that Disney shockingly countered, but he has threatened multiple other actions against Walt Disney World, including taxing hotels, adding more toll roads, and even building a prison near the Park.

This battle has extended to almost a year, and it doesn’t seem like Disney is backing down soon. While a Harvard CAPS / Harris poll shows that most Americans actually agree with the Florida Governor, multiple potential Republican Presidential candidates have spoken out against DeSantis.

Republicans Against DeSantis, Side with Disney

One of Ron DeSantis’ most aggressive Republican opponents is former President Donal Trump, who said that Disney is “destroying him.” On top of this, Trump believes that the entire thing is a hoax, referring to his rival as “DeSanctum” and “Ron DeSanctimonious.” This is huge because Donald Trump is one of the loudest voices within the GOP and serves as a leader of the MAGA movement.

Another Republican against DeSantis’ Disney attacks is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who declared that DeSantis “isn’t conservative” because of his moves directly against a private business. Christie added, “For him to have taken the action he took against Disney and to not have foreseen that Disney was going to do what they did in response… That’s not the guy I want sitting across …sitting across from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine.”

Multiple other high-profile Republicans have spoken out against the Florida Governor, including New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and The Nikki Haley-aligned super PAC SFA Fund, Inc., who specifically spoke out against DeSantis’ statements regarding the prison.

This must be especially worrying for members of the Republican party. Not only is the GOP already split between traditional conservatives and MAGA Republicans, but those subgroups are split even further by this feud. This can make it harder to unify the party under a specific candidate, especially when you have figures as polarizing as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

