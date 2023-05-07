DeSantis Declares Victory Over Disney, “The Party is Over”

In a recent interview, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared victory over Disney regarding their “skirmish” over the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

The DeSantis/Disney feud began when the company spoke against the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The Governor then made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to ensure he controlled them.

This has since been followed by attacks from both sides, with DeSantis threatening to build a prison next to Walt Disney World, Disney suing the Governor and the state of Florida, and the newly named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board counter-suing Disney.

Things have escalated even further with the Florida legislature moving to regulate the monorail and other transportation services at Walt Disney World and DeSantis signing a bill that completely nullifies any decisions made by the previous Reedy Creek board.

After these recent moves, the Walt Disney Company has remained silent, leading to Governor DeSantis declaring victory in their feud.

DeSantis: “Disney is Not Allowed to Pervert the System”

In an interview with NewsMax, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis says he has beaten Disney since they haven’t spoken about the “Don’t Say Gay” law or his actions against them.

“The big issue with Disney was they exercised a lot of political influence in this town. And they tried to fight us on things like parents’ rights and things that are really important to the people of Florida. We beat them on that. We signed a parents’ rights bill and we’ve expanded protections and we’ve done a lot of stuff to go back and fight woke ideology.”

The Governor continued, “Since our skirmish last year, Disney has not been involved in any of those issues,” he added. “They have not made a peep. That ultimately is the most important – that Disney is not allowed to pervert the system to the detriment of Floridians. So that’s a win for the people of Florida.”

However, DeSantis also noted that he has yet to speak to Disney CEO Bob Iger before adding, “The way I viewed it was we had the skirmish last year, we said ‘no self-government,’ we implemented that consistent with what I said in the campaign… and that’s where it was headed until Disney pulled this maneuver. So forget about all the issues we had with all that, you can’t have a situation where the Legislature has spoken and one company just decides to contract out against the will of the people.”

“At the end of the day they just have to understand — the party is over for them.”

Do you think Disney is done for?