DeSantis Doubles Down, Keeps Tourists Out of Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared an all-out vendetta against the Walt Disney Company, and the war between man and mouse continues to rage on. However, the ridiculed Republican continues to lay siege to the Magic Kingdom in spite of public backlash and a lawsuit from Disney itself.

As ridiculous as it sounds, DeSantis truly doesn’t know when to quit. That might be a good quality for some, but the Governor’s proposed actions are going to hurt Florida locals and out-of-state tourists as well. That means that DeSantis could potentially cut your Disney trip short

Ron DeSantis Takes Out the Tourists

In the wake of the Reedy Creek debacle, Governor DeSantis went viral with his plans for the area surrounding Park property, namely for the ludicrous idea of building a state prison right in Mickey’s backyard. While that’s entirely theoretical, one thing the governor CAN do is raise the prices of toll roads and taxes to put the squeeze on both Florida and Disney.

That’s definitely bad news for Orlando locals and anyone with plans to take a roadtrip down to Disney World, but that’s not the only action DeSantis could potentially take to enact his vengeance. Along with higher tolls, road and hotel taxes could be underway as well.

While this might just be the desperate words of a man on a sinking ship, as even hardcore Republicans have shunned him for taking on Disney, DeSantis’s plans could easily put a choke hold on Florida’s tourism. Disney is already expensive enough, and we could easily see a price hike if the governor has his way.

What This Means for Guests

If DeSantis follows through, taxes for tolls, roads, and hotels will almost certainly drive Disney World prices through the roof. Although it’s practically impossible that people will stop visiting the Parks because of this, it will definitely take a sizable bite out of Disney’s numbers.

What the governor fails to realize is that this is hurting his state more than the company he’s fighting. Tourism is one of Florida’s biggest industries and Disney is one of the state’s biggest employers. If DeSantis is serious, he’s going to be crushing an entire population in the wake of his tirade.

The fact of the matter is not everyone can afford to go to the Disney Parks. As magical as visiting Disney World is, some Guests have to save for years just to take their first trip. If DeSantis has his way, that could completely wreck the plans of countless potential Guests.

Keep in mind, nothing has been set in stone at this point. However, DeSantis is in a position of power to make some of these proposed ideas happen. Until the dust settles after the DeSantis vs. Disney war, we won’t know for sure.

Inside the Magic will continue to update as developments progress. Until then, share your thoughts in the comments below!