DeSantis Vows to Pass Legislation Ending Disney In Florida

During a “Law and Order” press conference on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to pass legislation nulling immense power currently held by Walt Disney World Resort. His statement came hours after the state-controlled Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board revealed it would countersue The Walt Disney Company.

Though the press conference was focused on signing anti-crime bills, DeSantis commented on his ongoing battle against The House of Mouse. He argued that Disney is acting “like they have the ability to veto.”

“It is basically putting their thumb in the eye of the voters,” he said.

Furthermore, the Republican Governor promised to pass legislation nullifying the hastily-passed resolution that effectively revoked power from Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The former board quietly took action one day before the Disney Park was forced to hand control to DeSantis’s hand-selected committee.

The new board already voted to nullify the agreement, which Disney maintained was passed legally. DeSantis promised widespread retaliation, threatening increased taxes, government control of the Monorail system, and a new state prison steps from Walt Disney World Resort.

Weeks later, the company announced that it would sue Gov. DeSantis for violating its First Amendment rights.

The DeSantis Disney Battle

It’s been a long road for Gov. DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company. The battle began over a year ago when Disney Cast Members and fans protested the company’s silence on the conservative Governor’s Parental Rights in Education Act, colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis warned Disney not to get involved as fans uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in public campaign donations to Republican state legislators.

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek eventually spoke against the bill and promised to pause political donations in Florida, mainly to lawmakers who supported the controversial legislation. In response, DeSantis introduced and passed a bill to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allowed Disney to independently operate its municipal services since 1967.

