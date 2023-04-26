BREAKING: DeSantis Responds to Disney World Lawsuit, Refuses to Back Down

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially responded to a lawsuit filed against him by Walt Disney World Resort.

The lawsuit alleges that the Republican Governor violated The Walt Disney Company’s first amendment rights by retaliating against former CEO Bob Chapek’s condemnation of the “Don’t Say Gay” law. In April of 2022, DeSantis passed legislation to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which formerly allowed the Central Florida Disney Park to operate its own municipal services.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its Cast Members, Guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power,” a legal representative for Disney wrote in the filing.

DeSantis’s Communications Director, Taryn Fenske, said that Florida is “unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in a state.”

In a press release, Fenske wrote that the “lawsuit is yet another example of [Disney’s] hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”

This isn’t the first attempt by Disney to circumvent DeSantis’s targeted attacks. One day before handing power over to the conservative Governor’s hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, the Reedy Creek board quietly passed a resolution to effectively make itself powerless for decades. It forbids the board from making changes beyond essential municipal maintenance and using any Disney trademarks, effective until 22 years after the death of the last currently living descendent of King Charles III.

The change infuriated DeSantis, who vowed more legal action against The Mouse. He threatened hotel taxes and toll roads and even suggested building a state prison steps from Walt Disney World Resort.

