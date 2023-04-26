Inside Disney’s DeSantis Lawsuit

If your phone hasn’t been buzzing incessantly for the past hour or so, you may not know that Disney has sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This likely isn’t the first you’re hearing of the feud between Disney and DeSantis, but just in case it is, here’s a quick overview. After Disney spoke out against his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law (officially the Parental Rights in Education Act), which forbids Florida schoolteachers from discussing or mentioning LGBTQ+ topics with their students, Ron DeSantis retaliated by stripping Walt Disney World of its special tax district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Reedy Creek was put in place to allow Disney to monitor their own infrastructure, have their own fire department and paramedics, and generally allow the company to keep things running smoothly on its massive property.

DeSantis instead instated the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which he staffed with hand-picked appointees. However, just before power was transferred, Disney signed an agreement with the previous board that stripped the new one of its power for decades to come – it’s important to know that this agreement was signed in a public hearing and approved by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

DeSantis and his board responded to this with several threats, including the possibility of building a competing theme park or prison near Walt Disney World, increasing tolls on roads leading to the property, and instating new laws that would require state inspections of large theme parks (but specifically excluded Universal Orlando and Sea World). This came to a head this morning when the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District nullified the agreement that gave Disney power, to which Disney responded within minutes with a 77-page lawsuit, citing “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Disney and its CEO Bob Iger have been vocal that they believe DeSantis’ actions to be “anti-business” and “anti-Florida,” as Disney is the single largest taxpayer in the state and the largest employer in Central Florida. Recently, they released a new page on their website outlining their service to the community and the importance of Reedy Creek.

The lawsuit complains that the board’s actions were “orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech” and “Now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

It also cites Disney’s first amendment rights as a company and draws back to the fact that they are being retaliated against because they expressed an opinion that DeSantis and his allies did not like. However, Disney also notes that they are in a fortunate position to have the power and resources to fight back, “a stand smaller businesses and individuals might not be able to take when the State comes after them for expressing their own views. In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.”

At this time, a spokeswoman for DeSantis that the New York Times reached out to had no immediate comment. You can read the full complaint here.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more updates.