The ongoing battle between Governor DeSantis and Walt Disney World continues to rage as the Republican leader rants and raves at the house of mouse. Even when faced with a massive lawsuit and embarrassed in front of his constituents, DeSantis isn’t letting up.

DeSantis’s war on the Magic Kingdom is once more having an effect on his State as the Governor has threatened to increase tolls to the Disney Parks, making it even more expensive for visitors to take a Disney trip. The governor might be getting desperate, but his actions are going to have consequences on everyone in and out of Florida.

Disney World Cast Member Speaks Out Against DeSantis

@dappermanatee is a former Walt Disney World Cast Member who shares his perspective very frequently on matters of the mouse, and his recent take on the DeSantis vs. Disney Feud should get most fans’ attention. While he’s obviously taking potshots at an easy target, he makes a very grim observation as well.

If DeSantis does indeed drive up tolls and taxes surrounding Disney as he says, that’s not going to bode well for future tourists. It might not affect Disney themselves in a major way, but it’s going to hurt anyone outside of Florida traveling down to visit.

As convenient and enjoyable as they are, not everybody is going to be able to stay at the Disney resorts, and not all Disney Park Guests have the luxury of flying in. What the governor is essentially doing is putting a pay wall in front of Disney’s own and discouraging future visitors who more-than-likely already scrimped and saved to take the trip in the first place.

Not only that, but Disney wouldn’t be the only tourism mark effected by the tolls. Keep in mind, Florida is also home to Universal Studios, Sea World, and more. If Disney suffers, so could they.

Ron DeSantis is escalating a fight he can’t win, and he’s hurting more than just his own people in the process. This isn’t about politics anymore, this is a plot for revenge from a man who refuses to throw up the white flag. In the end, it’s him and the state who suffers, not Disney.

Will DeSantis take a toll on your next Disney trip? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!