It should be common knowledge that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis truly has a desperate vendetta against the Walt Disney Company. From the conflict surrounding the Reedy Creek District to the humiliation he received after the “King Charles” clause, the Republican politician has essentially gone Caligula crazy and declared war against Walt Disney World.

Even members of his own party, platform, state, and district agree that his fight with the Magic Kingdom is ludicrous and has gone on long enough. However, there might be some method behind his madness. Ironically, DeSantis might be the exact same species he seeks to destroy.

Ron DeSantis Disillusioned by Disney

In the famous words of Marvel’s Sam Wilson, “He’s out of line, but he’s right.” @patloller might be a bit overtly-charismatic in his take on Governor DeSantis, but the evidence does support his claim.

The Governor was, at one point, a Disney fan. Not only that, but a fan with a big enough interest in Disney to have his wedding at the Parks. The reality of the situation definitely wasn’t lost on the controversial politician either, as DeSantis himself said,

“In looking forward to what we ended up doing as governor and some of the face-offs that we had with some major institutions in Florida, it’s kind of ironic…”

With that in mind, DeSantis’ behavior is not excusable by any stretch of the imagination, but it is understandable. To paraphrase the great Rod Serling, it does not end the nightmare but only explains it.

DeSantis has essentially been attacked by the company he apparently supported the most once-upon-a-time ago. You could spread the irony of the feud with a paper knife. With all that the politician has done to try and plunge the stake into Walt Disney World’s heart, you’d hardly suspect that he once one of their biggest fans.

Now his mania has warranted a lawsuit from Disney themselves. Honestly, it was only a matter of time. Pride goeth before a fall, as the saying goes.

