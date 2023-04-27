Disney and Reedy Creek Contract Dead

In a move many call the reason behind the Disney lawsuit, DeSantis has been named the main culprit in eliminating the Reedy Creek and Disney deal.

Disney and DeSantis have been at it for months, and now, things have picked up as a lawsuit has been filed by Disney, forcing DeSantis to make the next move.

Here’s everything we know.

Disney, Reedy Creek, and Ron DeSantis

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed.

A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

Florida lawmakers, at the request of Florida Ron Governor DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).

A final deal between Disney and Reedy Creek has been nulled and void, creating an even heavier and more chaotic political storm between DeSantis and the Mouse House.

The Final Straw That Caused a Lawsuit

In what many call the main reasoning behind the new lawsuit The Walt Disney Company filed, the recently approved agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek has become null and void.

According to recent reports from The New York Post, the oversight board, hand-picked by DeSantis, struck down the last-minute agreement made by Disney and Reedy Creek that rules the 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando.

In February, Ron DeSantis took over the governing district to Walt Disney World, leading to a battle between Disney and the Florida Governor (although a struggle has been ravaging for a while).

Disney pulled a “secret” maneuver to try and save their stance with Reedy Creek by removing all their efforts towards the “royal lives clause,” which is a legal contract clause that allows terms to be set for the lifetime of any descendants of the current reigning monarch, King Charles III, plus an additional 21 years.

This renders The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District effectively powerless – except for road and municipal maintenance – for the lifetime of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and most, if not all, of the United States politicians.

Now, it appears that clause is no longer in effect and has been nullified by the Florida Governor’s oversight board, which was picked to determine whether or not the deal between Reedy Creek was official or legally binding.

With the lawsuit in effect and pending through the Florida legal system, time will tell on how this will play out for all parties. Disney continues hammering down on their stance, but DeSantis also pulls some heavy punches.

