Walt Disney World Cast Members to Get New Nametags

The Disney Parks often release themed or special nametags for their Cast Members for special events, including Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary or Disneyland’s 60th anniversary and Disney100 celebrations. In a video posted to Facebook, Walt Disney World just teased that their Cast Members will be getting yet another special nametag soon.

The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary just ended last month and the Park is already underway to celebrate their version of the Disney100 celebrations. Cast Members were given a holographic nametag with the 50th logo on it to commemorate the event. There’s been no hint of what the new nametags will look like, but many are hoping they’ll copy Disneyland’s style and allow Cast Members to include their favorite character instead of home town.

Disney also announced that the nametags will be mailed to Cast Members rather than having to be picked up. “We’re not quite ready to reveal the design yet, but prepare for some magical mail,” the post says. As a few of the comments pointed out, hopefully everyone will actually receive their nametags if distributed this way. “Anyone else feel like it’s weird they are sending them in the mail and not passing them out in person like the 50th ones?” asked one comment.

Overall, this is exciting news for Cast Members, as the nametags will hopefully be part of the 100 celebrations that Walt Disney World will be hosting to coincide with Disneyland’s. Nametags are the most important part of a Cast Member’s costume, providing their name as well as any additional languages they may speak. Providing their name upfront allows them to better connect with Guests and make each interaction more personable and magical. Providing additional languages is also incredibly helpful for international visitors who may not speak or understand English very well.

