Guests Call Disney Resorts Out on Missing Merchandise

The resorts at Walt Disney World are some of the most impressive places on Disney property. Outside of the Parks, the resorts are home to some of the most incredible Disney experiences a Guest can have during their visit. Of course, many will want to take a piece of the magic home after their trip.

The Disney Parks have no shortage of places to score some sweet souvenirs, but many average Guests might overlook the treats and trinkets offer at the Resorts. While most might just retire to them at night, they might also miss out on exclusive surprises outside the Parks.

That all being said, many Disney Park Guests are noticing a steady decline of both quantity and quality of resort-exclusive souvenirs available. This has been exceptionally noticed when it comes to apparel and gifts, and fans are making themselves heard.

On a recent Reddit post, fans expressed their various “unpopular” takes on Walt Disney World, and quite a few were dissatisfied with the souvenirs tied to their resorts and hotels. That might be expected from some of their Value Resorts, but certainly not from places like the Polynesian or the Grand Floridian. Even more surprising is the number of fans wanting more from a Disney hotel.

u/Neurotic_Marauder writes a reply on the subject by Sharing their experience at Port Orleans,

“The gift shop was nice, but the only things tangentially related to the hotel was some Princess and the Frog merch and beignet mix. Everything else was stuff you could find in most other gift shops.”

And u/db1037 adds,