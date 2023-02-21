Disney World Halts Genie+ Service After Guests Break System

Disney World Guests have broken Disney Genie+.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and for good reason. When Disney Park Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they are treated to plenty of unique and iconic rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort this week, you’ve likely noted how busy the theme parks currently are. Even Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has been reported as busy.

With crowds coming in for many reasons this week, including President’s Day weekend, it should be no surprise that wait times have grown to crazy levels over the course of the last several days.

As a matter of fact, the crowds have been so heavy that– despite historic prices– Guests have sold out the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections for two days in a row. This is the first time that the controversial paid service has sold out at Disney World.

Disney Genie+ is broken at Walt Disney World Resort

Built into the My Disney Experience app, Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane are two extra services that can purchased for an add-on price. The system allows Guests to book a reservation for attractions and then they can jump in the “Lightning Lane” when it’s their time.

The problem? The service has continued to rise in price, and Guests feel like they’re unable to enjoy their vacation as they have to spend all of their time looking on their phones and attempting to stack reservations.

In addition, there have been multiple reports– especially this week– that Guests who purchased Disney Genie+ were only able to make a single reservation.

The system, unfortunately, just isn’t able to handle the volume of purchases that have come forward and, even though it has sold out, the vast majority of Guests have not been able to take advantage of its service. Though Disney halted sales of the service after it reached its capacity, we can confirm that they are now continuing– and will continue– throughout the week.

The system, for better or for worse, is not going anywhere and though it is broken and there are times when the service itself isn’t even working, Disney has forged its path and the company does not look to be turning back anytime soon.

What do you think of Disney Genie+ halting sales? Did you have trouble with the service on your last visit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!