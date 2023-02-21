Disney World Refunds Guests After Catastrophic Failure of Unpopular Upcharge

Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes forever changed Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In 2021, Guests said goodbye to the free FastPass+ and hello to a paid version, accessible through the My Disney Experience app. Individual Lightning Lanes can cost up to $25 per Guest per ride, while all-day Genie+ service can hit up to $30 per Guest per day.

On Sunday, Disney Genie+ sold out entirely for the first time across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It happened again on Monday as Presidents’ Day crowds swarmed the Central Florida Disney Parks. Even at $30 per Guest, vacationers don’t want to wait in line!

The more Guests that purchase Disney Genie+, the less effective it is. Return time slots fill up early in the day for in-demand rides. Though Walt Disney World Resort only promises Guests three rides per day with the service, some Guests this week found it impossible to hit even that threshold. TikToker @roxy.goodman shared that they were refunded this weekend after paying $20 per Guest for Disney Genie+ and only getting a return time for Space Mountain:

In the comments, the Guest further explained that they purchased Disney Genie+ right at 7 a.m. on the day of their Magic Kingdom Park Pass reservation. After riding Space Mountain, no return times were available until sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Guest’s boyfriend has a disability and “couldn’t stay the whole day so it was pointless for just going on space.”

“Disney was understanding,” the Guest wrote. “Thankful we’re able to get a refund.”

