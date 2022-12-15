Disney’s Blizzard Beach to Close Immediately

If you’re headed to Walt Disney World Resort this week, you may need to change your itinerary.

The Central Florida area is under a Tornado Watch today until 4 p.m. Though Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom haven’t been impacted, another part of the Disney Parks is adjusting its schedule.

Due to a cold front coming after the Tornado Watch ends, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will close on December 16 and 17, according to Walt Disney World Resort’s website. The Disney Park is expected to reopen on December 18 but frequently closes during winter if the temperature dips too low.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened in November following a refurbishment with new Frozen (2013) theming. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is currently closed for its own refurbishment.

More on Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

According to Walt Disney Imagineers, Disney’s Blizzard Beach opened after a strange snowstorm hit Florida. Locals built a ski lift to celebrate the unusual weather, but the snow quickly melted. Instead of leaving it to rot, Disney made a winter-themed Water Park on the spot!

If you’re visiting Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park before December 31, 2022, you can delight in limited-time Holiday Happenings and a flurry of festive fun. From Walt Disney World Resort:

