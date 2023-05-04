Bob Iger Strikes Back Against Arrogant DeSantis, Defends Freedom of Speech

Political turmoil has never been more significant than it is today in the United States. State Governments combat major national corporations, like Disney World, all the time, leading to legislative warfare. Bob Iger, the current CEO of Disney, strikes back with his latest comments on corporate freedom of speech.

Let’s dig in.

Bob Iger Strikes Back

Bob Iger commented on corporate freedom of speech during their annual shareholder meeting.

Disney is Florida’s most prominent corporate employer and pays the most taxes as a corporate company in the state.

But ever since Disney’s former CEO, Bob Chapek, took a political stance and spoke for the entirety of The Walt Disney Company, things have not gone well for WDW.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been forging battles left and right ever since Disney took a political stance due to a bill passing in Florida that does not allow the state to teach LGBTQ+ content to kindergarten through third-grade children in elementary schools.

But during last month’s shareholder’s meeting, Bob Iger had this to say:

“A company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do,”

It should be noted that this is not the entirety of the comment made by the CEO and should not be taken out of context. That being said, Iger has spoken up against DeSantis and has made his stance clear: he is not backing down from the Florida Government.

Bob Iger striking back comes from his statement, along with his decision to file a lawsuit against DeSantis through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Iger was also quoted saying that DeSantis’s decision to do away with Disney’s governing district was a “retaliation” to the Park’s opposition to the LGBTQ+ bill passed not too long ago.

