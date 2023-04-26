Disney Springs Shop Owners Break Silence on Reedy Creek Battle, Cite Damage to Business

Yet another afflicted party is speaking up in the battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis’s hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board held its second-ever meeting on Wednesday, pressing forward despite the hastily-passed King Charles clause. Before transferring power to the new board, Reedy Creek essentially made itself powerless effective until 22 years after the death of the last current living descendant of King Charles III.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Disney Springs business owners appealed to DeSantis’s board for help. Representatives from Wine Bar George, Splitsville, T-Rex Cafe, Yak and Yeti, The Boathouse, and more were present at the meeting to express their concerns after the board voted to void an agreement between the State of Florida and Disney Springs tenants, upping their taxes to fund the battle between DeSantis and Reedy Creek.

Business owners say the change threatens their livelihoods and asked to create an ongoing conversation with the new board members. One told the Orlando Business Journal they felt like “collateral damage” in the battle.

“At the beginning of the meeting, they couldn’t be any nicer. At the end of the meeting, they say they are going to raise taxes,” another said.

Hours later, Walt Disney World Resort announced a lawsuit against DeSantis. The Walt Disney Company alleges that its First Amendment right to free speech was violated when the Republican Governor retaliated against former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who spoke out against the Parental Rights In Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay”).

Nevertheless, DeSantis claims he and his board did nothing wrong. In a press release, the Governor’s communication director wrote that the “lawsuit is yet another example of [Disney’s] hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”

