Governor Ron DeSantis Annihilates Reedy Creek and Disney With New Bill Signed

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a new bill, SB 1604, that would kill the deal between The Walt Disney Company and its governing district, Reedy Creek, thus creating a whole new world of hurt for WDW.

Just moments ago, it was reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill called SB 1604, a Land Use and Development Regulations Bill.

This new bill includes an amendment that would nullify immediate agreements approved by the previous board under Disney’s governing district.

NEW: Gov. DeSantis has signed SB 1604, a Land Use and Development Regulations bill that includes an amendment to give the newly appointed Reedy Creek board the authority to nullify developer agreements approved by the previous board. pic.twitter.com/DA9o7FoJhS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 5, 2023

The new bill was given to the Florida governor to sign until May 20, but he immediately signed it today.

HAHAHAHHA HE SIGNED IT. With no press conference this time 😂 pic.twitter.com/5wYixDzwSh — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) May 5, 2023

DeSantis vs. Disney

This bill comes just a week after it was announced that Ron DeSantis would counter-sue Disney after they released their lawsuit through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

The Florida governor has been mass scrutinized by his constituents and Disney fane. Some even petitioned to have DeSantis banned from WDW or any other Disney Parks.

Just a few days ago, DeSantis filed a counter lawsuit against Disney, bringing more hatred and remorse for the Florida Governor.

DeSantis was quoted not too long ago stating his administration and he does not get consumed “by petty controversy.”

Now, with both sides filing lawsuits against the other, only time will tell whether or not these lawsuits will hold up in a court of law in the coming months.

How This All Started

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been forging battles left and right ever since Disney took a political stance due to a bill passing in Florida that does not allow the state to teach LGBTQ+ content to kindergarten through third-grade children in elementary schools.

Ever since then, it’s been one battle after another between Disney, Reedy Creek, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

As the Florida Governor signs the bill, we now wait to verify whether or not this new bill will have any significant negative impacts on The Walt Disney Company.

