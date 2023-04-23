Fight Breaks Out on Main Street, U.S.A.

Another Disneyland fight has been forever immortalized on TikTok.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” appeared cursed on Saturday. While a fire engulfed the iconic Maleficent animatronic at Disneyland Park, a Disney California Adventure Guest jumped onto the Radiator Springs Racers tracks. The ride shut down for hours as Guests evacuated from the Fantasmic! emergency steps away.

But TikToker @jjadalicious recorded yet another disturbance at the Southern California Disney Park that night – a fight between three Guests on Main Street, U.S.A.:

During the short video, two men and a woman scream at each other on the sidewalk under the Main Street Cinema. The woman drops to the ground, arms full of Disney shopping bags. One of the men appears to hold the other back from attacking her.

The Guest provided no other details or footage from this Disneyland fight. “No other Disney day will beat this one,” she wrote in the comments.

The incident follows months of increased violence at Disney Parks worldwide. Many fans initially speculated that conflict between Guests was the same as it had always been but shared more because of smartphone cameras and social media. But a 2022 report claims that Theme Park violence is a rising problem nationwide.

In response, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort added a “courtesy” section to the Disney Parks rules, giving Cast Members more authority in curbing and punishing violence.

“Be the magic you want to see in the world,” the new rule reads. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

