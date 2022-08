The Most Magical Place on Earth hasn’t seemed so magical lately! As we reported in July, a brutal fight broke out in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, leading to three arrests, one hospitalization, and two entire families banned from Walt Disney World Resort.

The story went viral on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok – making its way to FOX national news. The network called the fight “chaos.” However, it wasn’t the only brawl at Walt Disney World this year. Just days after the Magic Kingdom incident, a Guest filmed a violent altercation on a Walt Disney World tram:

This week, Disney TikToker @thephantasmicprince shared the video of the tram fight and offered his insight on the incident:

“And this is why Cast Members should get paid more to deal with this crap,” the TikToker said. “And honestly, if you’re going to act like that, stay home.”

Commenters agreed. “Disney is a place where I’ll never act out! Lifetime bans, no thanks,” @ms.preci0us wrote.

“I don’t understand how folks can go to Disneyland or Disneyworld and act a fool,” @soyeidde said. “It’s legit the most perfect place on earth.”

Another Disney Parks fan, Michael Licari, said he’s never seen this behavior at Walt Disney World Resort. But he agreed with the Disney influencer, writing, “Cast members definitely do not get paid enough.”

“It’s disgusting that some people think this is acceptable,” @disneygirl19768 said.

