Teenage Girl Violently Shaken, Verbally Assaulted By Stranger at Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World Resort has found itself the site of quite a few dramatic situations this summer.

From a disgruntled security team applicant stealing a large R2-D2 statue to a woman getting arrested for assaulting her husband at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to a Guest suffering a brain bleed due to a fight over a Magic Kingdom fireworks viewing spot, there’s been no shortage of drama at the Parks recently.

Now, an Orange County, Florida sheriff’s report indicates that another unfortunate situation occurred at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park on June 19, 2022.

Per the report, a 17-year-old girl, her 14-year-old brother, and their 35-year-old father were enjoying the last night of their Disney World vacation before returning home to Wisconsin.

The family was waiting to watch the nighttime projection show — incorrectly referred to as a “fireworks show” by the sheriff’s department — when Cast Members asked them to move from where they were initially standing to a different area.

At that time, the group encountered the suspect, an unknown woman wearing Minnie Mouse ears, a leopard print shirt, and denim shorts.

The suspect reportedly thought the girl and her family were attempting to cut off her own travel party and made comments to that effect to the 17-year-old. The girl extracted herself from the situation, but the woman persisted. Per the sheriff’s report:

The suspect begins to tell [the teenager] “She needs to get her dad right now” and she feels horrible for [her]. The suspect then grabs [the teenager] by her shoulders and begins to shake her while saying she needs to get her dad. Related: Man Arrested at Disney World After Being Caught With Gun In Backpack

The girl’s 14-year-old brother told officers he “observed the lady get close to [his sister’s] face while she was yelling at her. …The lady grabbed [the girl] and started to shake her and threw her to the side.”

The report from the law enforcement agency also indicates that the investigation is ongoing and that Walt Disney World Resort officials are continuing to gather information about what occurred on the night of the incident. No one involved in the situation has been named at this time.

Have you ever had an unpleasant interaction with another Guest during a Disney vacation?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!