Woman Suffers Head Injury, Brain Bleed After Disney World Fireworks Altercation

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Recently, some Magic Kingdom Cast Members found themselves calling the local authorities due to an intense fight ahead of the Park’s nighttime spectacular, the Disney Enchantment fireworks show at Cinderella Castle.

Per a report from Orlando WESH 2 news, deputies were called to respond to the incident on May 9, 2022. When officers arrived, they determined that the situation had occurred as Disney World Guests were vying for the perfect place to stand to watch the 50th anniversary fireworks show.

WESH notes:

Prior to the confrontation, a 40-year-old man claims a 35-year-old couple and their daughter attempted to move in front of him and his wife. The 35-year-olds told deputies their daughter was elbowed by the 40-year-old man’s wife when they tried to move forward for the fireworks show. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the 35-year-old woman then grabbed his wife’s hair, yanking her to the ground for allegedly elbowing her daughter. Related: Police Respond to Bomb Threat, 57 Other Incidents at Disneyland In Two Months

At first, the 35-year-old woman’s husband allegedly attempted to break up the tussle, but eventually the two husbands began fighting as well after the woman whose hair had been pulled fell and hit her head on the hard surface surrounding the Castle.

Ultimately, Reedy Creek Fire Department transported the woman who fell to a local Orlando hospital where it was determined that she suffering from a brain bleed. A Cast Member who witnessed the incident told deputies she “she heard screaming and saw a woman fall.”

WESH shared that battery charges have been filed with the Florida State Attorney’s Office on the three people involved in the altercation, including the 35-year-old couple (who are the same age) and the 40-year-old husband of the woman who fell.

Trespass warnings were also issued, per the Sheriff’s Department. None of the individuals involved in the incident have been named at this time.

FOX 35 Orlando shared the following video with details of the incident:

More on Disney Enchantment

Disney Enchantment — which is set to undergo "operational changes" this summer — is officially described as:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky.

