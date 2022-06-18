Police Respond to Bomb Threat, 57 Other Incidents at Disneyland In Two Months

Per new Disneyland Resort incident reports from April 2022 and May 2022, Anaheim police took action at the theme park property 58 times over the course of the two months.

Southern California news source, the Orange County Register, reported details regarding some of the situations:

Anaheim Police Department call logs show officers responded to cases of assault and battery, grand theft, vandalism, cruelty to animals and a bomb threat at Disneyland in April and May. Anaheim Police responded to 23 calls at Disneyland in April and 25 calls in May that resulted in some type of action taken by officers. Related: Ambulance Was Not Allowed to Respond to First Murder at Disneyland

In addition to the issues outlined above, police logs shared in the OC Register‘s article include numerous “possession of narcotics” citations and a “brandishing a knife” charge.

While 58 calls that required police action in two months might sound like a lot, it is worth noting that this breaks down to about one call a day. In fact, the OC Register noted that Disneyland — and other Disney Parks around the world — are among the safest places on Earth.

Given the tens of millions of visitors who pass through Disney theme parks on an annual basis, the number of incidents that actually require police action are minimal.

The bomb threat, perhaps the most serious problem over the course of the two months was “fully investigated…at Disneyland on May 2 and determined the threat to be unfounded, according to a police spokesperson.”

The official Disneyland Resort website shares the following information about the California property’s “comprehensive approach” to security at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District:

We have a comprehensive approach to security that includes measures that are visible and others that are not. We do not broadly discuss the specifics of our security procedures to avoid compromising their effectiveness. We have a comprehensive approach to security at our theme parks, promenade and Resort hotels. This includes the presence of uniformed police officers using specially trained dogs to help patrol our parks and resorts, and bag checks and security checkpoints at our theme park entrances, the Downtown Disney District, and our Resort hotels. We also have implemented additional security measures, including randomly selecting Guests for a secondary screening using metal detectors.

Have you ever seen the police responded to an incident during a Disney Parks vacation?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!