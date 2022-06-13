Man Shocks Disney Guests at Dinner, Publicly Announces Wife Cheated For 15 Years

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics. Even those who provide incredible experiences at character dining meals are not immune from the occasional snafu.

While it might seem that working at Cinderella’s Royal Table — the restaurant inside of Walt Disney World Resort’s Cinderella Castle — would be one of the most magical jobs on property, the team once found themselves dealing with a truly unfortunate situation at the pricey dinner.

The Cast Member shared the tale with People Magazine:

“I was working in the kitchen at Cinderella’s castle [sic: Cinderella Castle] when this family of four came in for dinner. About half way through the dinner, the husband politely stands up and taps his glass for attention. He announced that his wife of 15 years had been cheating on him for over a year. The entire place stood still in shock. He motioned for his kids, paid the waitress and left the wife crying at the table.” Related: Is Disney’s Be Our Guest’s New Menu Worth $62 Per Person?

While the Cast Member did not expound on what happened next, presumably it took some time for the shock in the room to die down.

This is not the first time a cheating significant other has been exposed at a Walt Disney World Resort event. During a Disney Fairytale Weddings reception, a bride once shared that her groom had been cheating, and subsequently kicked him and his entire family out of the costly affair.

Fortunately, however — despite the occasional problematic situation — Walt Disney World Resort is truly The Most Magical Place on Earth.

More on Cinderella’s Royal Table

The official description of Cinderella’s Royal Table reads:

