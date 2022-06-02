New Addition Coming to La Cava del Tequila in EPCOT

La Cava del Tequila in EPCOT is a hot spot for Guests visiting World Showcase. The tequila bar is located inside the Mexico pavilion and offers a wide variety of margaritas and other tequila-based drinks.

But it looks like something new is coming to La Cava del Tequila…

Ricky Debler, an executive at Palmas Restaurant Group posted to Instagram, teasing a new addition coming to La Cava del Tequila. He posted the following photo to his story:

It seems as though there will be new printed glasses of some sort offered at La Cava del Tequila, but nothing has been confirmed quite yet. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on La Cava del Tequila

If you’ve never had the chance to visit La Cava del Tequila inside the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT, the official Disney description reads:

“Imbibe “the essence of Mexico” with over 200 tequilas, top-shelf cocktails, Mexican beer and wine. Take off with a tequila flight or a wild passion fruit margarita. Light snacks such as guacamole and queso with corn chips are served.”

Some of our personal favorites from the official menu include:

Blood Orange: Tequila, Orange Liqueur and earthy Sweet-Tart Mix of Blood Orange Juice topped with Wild Berry Foam served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim

Tequila, Orange Liqueur and earthy Sweet-Tart Mix of Blood Orange Juice topped with Wild Berry Foam served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim La Cava Avocado: Tequila Avión Blanco, Melon Liqueur, fresh Avocado, Agave Nectar and fresh Lime Juice served Frozen with Hibiscus Salt Rim

Tequila Avión Blanco, Melon Liqueur, fresh Avocado, Agave Nectar and fresh Lime Juice served Frozen with Hibiscus Salt Rim Maelstrom : Tequila Blanco, Mango Purée, Habanero Peppers, Blueberries and Basil served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim

: Tequila Blanco, Mango Purée, Habanero Peppers, Blueberries and Basil served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim Wild Passion Fruit: Tequila, Ginger Liqueur, Passion Fruit and Mango Purée, fresh Lime Juice and Mango Foam served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim

Tequila, Ginger Liqueur, Passion Fruit and Mango Purée, fresh Lime Juice and Mango Foam served on the Rocks with Tajín Chili Powder Rim Jalapeño: Tequila Altos Reposado, muddled Jalapeños and Cucumbers with fresh Lime Juice and Agave Nectar served on the Rocks with Hibiscus Salt Rim

What do you hope to see come to La Cava del Tequila? Let us know in the comments below.